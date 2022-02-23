A sweet video has shown the moment a Nigerian grandma met her twin grandkids for the first time

The woman in wrapper entered the hospital ward where the newborns were kept and looked on them with so much joy before going on her knees to appreciate God

The overjoyed grandmother then burst into weird dance moves and gesticulations that signified celebration

A Nigerian grandmother was overwhelmed with joy as she finally met her grandkids for the first time.

The video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram starts with the granny being directed to the ward where the newborns were as she arrived at the hospital premises.

She danced for joy

Source: Instagram

Upon seeing the kids separately, the woman went on her knees with hands spread apart in the air as she praised God for perhaps being able to see her grandchildren alive.

She then followed it up with a dance of joy.

It was how she danced with so much energy and excitement for many people. Her dancing however came with moves as well as unfamiliar utterances.

Social media reacts

@aelohor19 commented:

"All grandma have same pattern of dancing in Nigeria y’all can’t tell me nuffin."

@queenshyyn wrote:

"Mine weren’t even mums first grand twins , triplets or quadruplets but when I came home with my twins my mum literally swept the floor dancing and singing."

@shindara_d_royale said:

"All this kind grandma Dey wicked eheeen, I kuku know wetin I Dey talk if you no understand."

@jerrylaporch opined:

"Lol all these women will just be acting ... I can’t wait for the day my mum will carry my kids oh."

@sokurugreen stated:

"And Omoh.

"She’s still strong and active, she go still see more children in years to come, this is so.... lovely."

Sweet moment old woman shed tears upon meeting her grandchild for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old woman had shed tears after meeting her grandchild for the first time.

When the little baby was put into her arms, she came to tears, smiling and excited at the same time. According to the story, the woman was unable to meet the child since the delivery because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

People could see from the video that it was such a great feeling for the woman to be able to hold her great-grandchild. Her joy was very infectious because when the video was shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, it quickly made those who saw it emotional.

Source: Legit.ng