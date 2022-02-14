A Nigerian rapper decided to spend his Valentine's Day with little kids who are deaf, so he paid them a visit

Staqk G took a trip to their school in Lagos where he performed for them free of charge and the children were so happy to see him

The video of his kind act has surfaced online and so many people have praised him for doing the nice thing he did

Not many people remember the physically disabled during festivities. But a Nigerian rapper identified as Staqk G has done something very nice.

He decided to spend his Valentine's Day with kids that are deaf. He took a trip to their school and performed free for them.

Staqk G performing for the children, making them happy on Valentine's day. Photo credit: @staqk_g

Source: Instagram

Music is a universal language

The rapper said he did the performance because the disabled children also deserved to enjoy the universal joy that music gives. Someone interpreted for the children.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote on Instagram while sharing the heartwarming video:

"I decided to spend my Valentine rapping for hear-impaired children because they also deserve to listen to the universal language we all enjoy which is music."

Nigerians react to his kind act

Many Nigerians who have seen his kind action have started heaping praises on him for remembering the children and spreading joy to them on Valentine's Day. A few of the comments go as follows:

@jayteazer commented:

"Love you bro. Your head is in a good place."

@mr_observer said:

"Thanks for coming around bro."

@seggys wrote:

"Thank you for sharing happiness!"

@edegeraldine said:

"Keep the good works sweeti."

Watch the video below:

Physically challenged woman receives scholarship for her son in medical school

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that a physically challenged woman was surprised when she received a scholarship for her son who is in medical school.

The student, identified as Jayeoba Mayokun is a medical student at Bayero University, Kano. He received a full year's scholarship to enable him to offset his education bills.

The very kind gesture came from the Oluwaseun Peoples Foundation which is based in Osun state and owned by Pastor Oluwaseun Basil Alabi.

Source: Legit.ng