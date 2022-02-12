A short video showing a kid praying hard among other children as he suddenly started speaking in tongues has gone viral

In the short video, the serious prayer session got many people wondering where he learned the act from

There were people online who said that parents should not force their kids into becoming adults so fast

A short video has shown the moment a Nigerian boy started speaking in tongues moment after he began praying.

Shared by an account with the Twitter handle @IamSamzyPR, the boy with eyes closed prayed fervently.

Many people said it is good the kid is spiritual from when he is small. Photo source: @IamSamzyPR

Source: Twitter

People said "amen"

People in the background could be heard saying "amen" as he asked for God's wisdom on his classmate in clear English language.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people commended him as some said that he most probably learned it from seeing adults at home doing it.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

@chilledandcalm said:

"Pure mimicking. Learnt from home."

@tvnze said:

"Wetin be this one again."

@9jajero said:

"We need this... Not the bad news."

@Ayoordele1 said:

"It's refreshing to see a young lad praying this hard # prayer works wonders."

@syx2s said:

"You're Never too young or too old for the Lord to use! Selah."

@Cyborg415 said:

"Effect of children church, let endeavor to be taking kiddos to children church… it helps a lot…"

@stgorzhye said:

"We really need to allow children to be children."

Girl formed spiritual

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing kids on a school's assembly ground as they sing got people making interesting comments.

In the video, a kid struck a posture as if she was sleeping while standing. Seconds after, she started waving her hands in the air.

The child continued with her demonstration. You would think she was in a trance. People said that the kid must be copying someone who she had seen many times praying or worshipping.

Other children behind her continued singing the song in the way they could best do. While she was waving her hands like a music conductor, her eyes remained closed.

Source: Legit.ng