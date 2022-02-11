A video of the incumbent Oba of Benin Ewuare II dancing at an occasion has caused quite a stir on the internet

In the cute video, Ewuare II impressed with sizzling shaku shaku moves like a youngster as he vibed to Skales' Shake Body song

His eye-catching performance got the crowd screaming, jumping and social media users gushing

The Oba of Benin Ewuare II showed a different side to his personality at an event other than the official one people know of - he showcased his dance skills.

Like a young person, the oba caused a commotion on stage with thrilling moves as he danced to singer Skales song titled Shake Body.

He danced energetically Photo Credit: @oba_ewuare_ii, @edoonlinetv

Source: Instagram

In the cute video shared by @edoonlinetv on Instagram, he burst into the popular shaku shaku dance moves effortlessly despite his white robe that covered most part of his body.

He crossed his arms in front at the wrist and then broke into stunning half-gallops while widening his legs slightly.

People couldn't help but scream and jump as he performed gracefully and with an infectious smile on his face.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush

@wavyuyiano said:

"Long live our great Oba n Long live our great Benin kindom forever."

@lovedmd1 remarked:

"My king my pride. My Edo to world, my swagalious king Oba gator kpere ise."

@greatfx7 opined:

"Great Oba wey know how to relate with his children.

"OBA EDO GHATO KPERE. !!!"

@cleansman1 wrote:

"OBA with swag who noticed how we the EDOs are succeeding and winning in every sector of our life after he prayed over the land the land is flourishing Oba ghato kpere isee."

@dactualizer stated:

"World Oba Oba with the sauce classy Oba. Oba to the world . The excitement of that man over there is nothing but joy."

Source: Legit.ng