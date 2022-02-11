The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has declared total war on Yahoo Plus which is currently spreading across the country

According to the anti-graft agency, there is no hiding place for any form of internet fraud of whatever form, including those going spiritual

Nigerians are reacting to the strong message issued by the body in different ways with some of them asking the body to go after politicians too

The EFCC has said there will be no hiding place for Yahoo Yahoo Nigeria. The anti-graft body says even those doing Yahoo plus will not be spared in its renewed onslaught against internet fraud in the country.

Yahoo Plus is the use of voodoo or juju for internet fraud, including reported killings and harvesting of human parts.

EFCC says there will be no hiding place for Yahoo Boys. Photo credit: EFCC

But in a Facebook post, the body advised Yahoo Boys to give up their illicit trade or be ready to face the consequences. It says:

"No going back on the onslaught against yahoo-yahoo or yahoo-plus, whatever nomenclature. Give up, or give in. The Eagle will get you anytime, anywhere!"

Even if you go spiritual, we will catch you

The EFCC also acknowledged the fact that Yahoo Boys are now going spiritual but said even those doing rituals will be nabbed. According to the body:

"Yahoo boys now going spiritual. Even doing money ritual and making it the new usual, we will come for those individuals. Tell them it won't be business as usual."

Nigerians react, ask EFCC to also go against politicians

As soon as the body released the statement, Nigerians started reacting to it. Some of the comments go as follows:

Abdulmalik Muhammed said:

"The EFCC has been discharging their duty diligently but we need them to do more, they should ensure no escape route for the yahoo guys."

Iroh Uzoigwe Ugolabu wrote:

"If we don't arrest the situation, it would be the new normal. As much as we want to nip these things in the bud, I think EFCC should also have sensitisation unit to help dissuade the up-and-coming yahoo boys."

Babs Alade Okunola remarked:

"Why not go after political criminals, thugs. Those embezzling and bleeding this country at same time with ritualist."

Suspected Yahoo Boys arrested in Ogun state

In a related story Legit.ng has previously reported that 4 Yahoo Boys were arrested in Ogun state.

The arrested suspects confessed to killing a lady known as Sofiat for Yahoo rituals. The suspects are identified as Wariz Oladeinde, Abdulgafar Lukman, Mustekeem Balogun, and Soliu Majekodunmi.

They were caught when they were burning the head of the lady in a pot inside an uncompleted building. According to the boys, they learned how to perform the rituals on social media.

Source: Legit.ng