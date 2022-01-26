A video of Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote dancing at an event has got many people talking on social media

The 64-year-old business mogul showed off simple leg moves as he vibed to a song by Nigerian singer Teni titled Case

Social media users marvelled at his simple and soft dance style, others thought he didn't do bad with his dancing

Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video of billionaire Aliko Dangote dancing at an occasion in style.

The billionaire who recently retained the top spot for the 11th year in a row on Africa's rich list carried himself elegantly on the dance floor.

The 64-year-old limited his dancing to a soft hand and leg moves as he vibed to Teni's case.

Like someone who is not with vast knowledge on matters of the dance floor, the 64-year-old smiled in his usual manner and would occasionally look around while at his soft body dance moves.

He could be seen facing an unidentified lady who appeared to egg him on with an encouraging countenance.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@hairbyfirstlady opined:

"God know say I go be big woman for this life that’s y I no sabi dance."

@orkeh thought:

"See how rich people are dancing without stress. When "masses" wan dance now, dem go dey jump up and down, dey sweat anyhow. Money good o! "

@missokhifo stated:

"Then someone will now expect me to go outside and be dancing gwaragwara!"

@olongsman wrote:

"What sort of deeper life dance is this. Omo rock this life, that money no go follow you go grave."

@richardizev remarked:

"Make una allow the man dance and enjoy himself in peace naaaaa."

Dangote's daughter spotted dancing at an event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Dangote's daughter dancing at an event has caused a stir on social media.

The young lady who usually strikes fans as being reserved surprised many after she got up to dance at a recent event.

Unlike what her persona depicts, the young lady was able to break it down on the dance floor as she sang and moved along to top singer, Teni’s song.

Halima looked very much in her element as she danced and the moves did not seem alien to her one bit.

