A Nigerian Catholic priest has said churches cannot be operated like family estates that are owned by individuals that decide who takes over

According to him, churches that have succession problems or where pastors hand over to their family members cannot be the church of Christ

Nigerians are reacting to his sermon with many of them sharing his views while others say he was looking for serious trouble

Any church where a single individual runs the show as the owner cannot be called the church of Christ. That's the gospel according to Reverend Father Oluoma Chinenye John.

He said churches owned by individuals are not the church of Christ. According to the priest, churches where there is a succession crisis or where the pastor hands over to the wife or children do not qualify as a church of Christ.

Father Oluoma says the Pope does not own the Catholic church. Photo credit: @fadaoluoma

Father Oluoma made the statement in a sermon he preached in his parish. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, he wrote:

"Any Church owned by an individual is not the Church of Christ. When you see Churches having problem of who will take over. When you See a #Pastor handing over to his wife, #Children or #Relatives. That cannot be the Church of our lord with Peter as the Rock."

Sermon stirs reactions from Nigerians

After the priest shared the video of his sermon, Nigerians took to the comment section to share their views concerning what he said. A few of the comments are captured below:

@ohrepeter1 commented:

"Father wants to shake table now. All the Pentecostal churches are already at alert o."

@emmanuel_ince wrote:

"This is what I've been telling my family & friends that I can not go to any church that belongs to one man. That's a business not a church."

@soundsangel said:

"Sir. On behalf of my family. We celebrate your wisdom and truthfulness."

Watch the video below:

