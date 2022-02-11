A Nigerian Catholic priest, Reverend Father Oluoma Chinyere John has said that single parenting makes the family incomplete

According to the popular priest, both the male and female parent has a role to play in the family and the upbringing of children

He said God might not be happy with single parenting and advised single parents who lost their husbands to remarry

Popular Catholic priest, Reverend Father Oluoma Chinyere John has said that single parenting might not be pleasing to God.

According to him, both the father and the mother have a role to fulfill in the family, hence there is no need for parents to stay apart.

The priest says each parent has a role to play in the upbringing of children. Photo credit: @fadaoluoma

Source: Twitter

Marry older persons if need be

Father Oluoma made the statement in a sermon he preached in his parish and shared on Instagram. He advised those who lost their spouses at an early age to remarry. His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Family is very important. I'm not even sure God is happy with single parenting. Unless it's by a natural cause. And that's why the church says marriage is till death do us path. If you are a younger person and you lost your husband, you got some children and you are still young, the church expects you to please marry. Even if it means marrying an older person who doesn't have the need for children anymore."

Nigerians on social media react to Father Oluoma's sermon

When the video of the sermon was shared by @mufasatundeednut, it attracted the attention of Nigerians. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@ebutecastle commented:

"Father is on point... the message is simple and well thought of “I don’t think God is happy with single parents”.... he doesn’t go in hard on single parents because circumstances differs."

@roz_p1472 wrote:

"Single parents won’t be happy with him o. But you can’t play your conscience. I was raised by a single parent. Mehn it’s not nice at all. So I’ve taken it upon myself to give my kids both parental upbringing."

Any church owned by a single individual is not the church of Christ, says Nigerian Catholic priest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that Reverend Father Oluoma Chinyere John said churches owned by individuals are not the church of Christ.

According to the popular priest, the Pope does not own the Catholic Church.

However, he said churches that operate like family estates where the pastor hands over to relatives cannot be called the church of Christ.

Source: Legit.ng