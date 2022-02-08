A young lady made the day of a poor hawker who gave her a nose mask free of charge at a school gate

The kind lady had explained that she needed the nose mask to gain entry into the school but couldn't purchase it from the hawker because she wasn't having money on her

It turned out that she was only putting the hawker to a test and returned a separate date to gift the hawker N20k after giving her some money that same day they encountered

A poor hawker's act of kindness inspite of her situation has seen her get rewarded with N20k by a kind-hearted Nigerian lady.

The lady, a content creator, had approached the hawker at a school gate and urgently sought to buy a nose mask but communicated to the seller how she wouldn't be able to pay because she was cashless.

She blessed the woman with cash Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @iam.ahuoiza

The hawker's kindness paved way for her

According to the lady, without the nose mask, she wouldn't be allowed by the security personnel into the school premises.

The hawker immediately gave the lady a nose mask much to her amazement.

In series of videos shared by the kind lady on Instagram, she eventually opened her bag and gave the hawker some cash, revealing that it was all a test.

The lady would later return on a new day to gift the nose mask seller cash of N20k which she said came from one of her followers.

Social media users praise the kind lady

@biglabisi remarked:

"The only content creator that put smile to people face and not just noise. God bless you."

@youngster_emrys opined:

"I love it May God continue blessing others through you, Amen."

@rhyno451 stated:

"Best eva keep doing what you are doing and ur smile is beautiful."

@omotoyosi_09 thought:

"Awwwww, love u lots ,I pray God continues to provide for u and your loved ones. God bless you."

@beauty_atabs opined:

"This girl u will make me cry every single day ❤❤. Thank you for this."

