A woman was left in tears of joy after a stranger walked up to her in a supermarket and settled her bills

In a video capturing the sweet moment, the good samaritan settled the bills and left without even waiting to know the beneficiary's name

The woman's kindness has attracted massive reactions on social media as those who have seen the video simply referred to the woman as an angel

A woman was shocked to her bone marrow when a stranger walked up to her and settled all her bills in a supermarket.

The woman was so stunned that she shed tears of joy as soon as her bills were paid by the good samaritan.

The woman paid the bills and left immediately, leaving the beneficiary stunned. Photo credit: @givingeveryday

She is a total stranger and selfless too

In a heartwarming video that captured the moment, the kind woman was seen handing her debit card to the cashier, asking that the stranger's bill be taken from her account.

She also left the place without even waiting to receive a "thank you" or to even know the name of the person whose bill she just settled.

Social media users praise good samaritan

The kind stranger has been called a good samaritan by people on social media. Here are a few reactions to the video shared on Instagram by @givingeveryday:

@breen8715 wrote:

"People in Arkansas do that. They may not have much, but they are so kind and generous. Best kept secret in the US. I love Arkansas!"

@carmenscreations_ says:

"I love that she did it with no fanfare or heroics. Just a gentle kind word and off she went."

@labelz_reborn_resale wrote:

"Angel’s amidst us…that’s why it’s always a good idea to treat everyone with love, kindness, decency and human compassion as we’re commanded to do."

@_like_a_sloth__ is inspired:

"As a single mom I would bawl. Hope to be able to do this for someone someday."

