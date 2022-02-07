A video has since gone viral on social media which saw a wedding guest being mistaken for a bride at a wedding

In the video, both the bride and the wedding guest are seen rocking a similar corset style albeit in different colours

Several internet users have shared their thoughts on the incident with some people slamming the wedding guest

In yet another wedding fashion drama, a lady has since gone viral on social media for what many have tagged an attempt to 'outshine the bride'.

Several internet users have shared their thoughts. Photo credit: @jema_photography

A video which was shared by wedding blogger, @traditionalweddingng, shows the bride with her beau, alongside the wedding guest in a grided video.

The two ladies both sported corset tops - a popular wedding fashion trend in Ghana - although the guest rocked a different colour, green.

While the bride's top was an elaborately designed corset, the guess rocked a two-strand sleeve top with a short bob.

Watch video below:

Reactions

Although the post asked internet users to chose their favourite styles, there were some who did not approve of the comparison and shared their thoughts on the incident.

Check out some comments below:

_mhenzima:

"She’ll go home unannounced "

mukieminaj:

"This happened to me on my wedding day. Told my friend what I’ll wear and she turned up that way. Like In the whole crowd it was just me and her on red George. I didn’t do anything oo . I chose peace shaa."

prisca_babes:

"Stop the comparison please. It’s the bride’s day!"

cuteeamaka:

"They both look stunning "

ducaksevent:

"Why did the guest now dress like the bride."

estelle_ayikoru_masiga:

"Guest is an enemy of progress."

tando_fashionstore:

"The question is who allowed the guest in. I want to know ooo."

coca.ginger.5:

"This is why asoebi is very important."

unbothered_friend:

"The guess I ew she was wrong for trying to upstage the bride in the first place look at her face now if she was so confident in doing so she'd have a smile on her face"

