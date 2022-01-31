Lush Hair Academy Expands to Delta: Organizes 3 Days Free Workshop in Asaba

Having empowered so many youths through vocational hairstyling opportunities being offered at Lush Hair Academy, Lush Hair brand has officially confirmed plans to launch another Academy in Delta State by organizing a 3-day free workshop in professional braiding and bridal styling, so the youth around the eastern region can equally benefit from the life-transforming opportunity.

Lush Hair 3 - day Free Hair braiding /styling workshop will kick off from February 8th to 10th, 2022 at the Nation Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH), Asaba. This is open to anyone who has shown a keen interest in tailing the profession of hairdressing or who has been nursing the ambition of excelling in the field.

Photo: Lush Hair

Source: UGC

Lush hair academy is in collaboration with the Nation Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH), to provide an excellent learning environment while ensuring maximum training impact and quality service delivery to potential students of the Academy.

NABCOTECH is a reputable College of technology in Nigeria which, since its operation, has maintained its leadership within and beyond the eastern heartlands of Nigeria, most especially in vocational training to such as professional Hairstyling, Photography, catering etc.

Speaking on the upcoming workshop, Mrs Edith Okechukwu, Coordinator, Lush Hair Academy, said the 3-day free workshop covers training on braids and bridal styling, and it is designed for anyone in Asaba who wants to sharpen their skills and learn about ways to enhance their creativity in professional hair making/styling, from experts who already have made a remarkable impact in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“This is an ample opportunity we hope that the youth in Asaba would embrace, to build a sustainable career, lucrative business and most importantly, facilitate and improve their standard of living. Registration is compulsory and can be completed either online or at NABCOTECH,” she said.

“Another advantage of this training is that professional hairstylists are already on board to coach through the exercise; we consider it an opportunity to learn from industry professionals who will provide deep insight as to what it takes to be successful on the job” she noted

According to the brand manager, Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar who said, “It’s a great feeling seeing that Lush Hair Academy is taking up the scope outline which we had envisioned at the point of conceptualizing the idea. Proudly, Lush Hair Academy which successfully produced 60 graduates in different hairstyling genres, started off in Lagos in early 2021 and barely a year after, it is expanding to Delta State – Asaba.

This February, a new batch of students will resume lectures in Lagos. In a couple of years from now, our aim will be to spread nationwide, providing the capacity development opportunity to every Nigerian youth irrespective of the location, religion, ethnicity,” she said.

We implore the youth of Asaba to take full advantage of this opportunity to transform their lives. The 3-day Free workshop promises to be full of exciting moments, deep learnings, and creativity.

For further enquiries pls visit @Lushhairnigeria on Instagram, or call 09089997480, 08063417455.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng