An emerging video has shown the surprising moment a little female beggar was offered huge wads of cash by a man in a car

To the man's utter amazement, the girl showed confidence as she boldly rejected the cash offer despite being told repeatedly to take it

In the viral video, the man zoomed off without offering her any help after his gestures were not welcomed

A video of a beggar rejecting a man's money has stirred massive reactions on social media.

The surprising video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram starts with the little beggar soliciting for alms at the window of a half-winded car.

To the female beggar's awe, the male occupant of the vehicle offered her huge wads of cash, a gesture the girl blatantly declined.

Perhaps still expecting a cash gesture of lower volume and denomination, the girl stood still by the man's car window but he wouldn't change his huge cash offer.

After seeing his offer rejected repeatedly, the man zooms off but not without bursting into laughter of mischief.

Social media reacts

@kinxlee___ stated:

"The guy self hold the money tight... make she no go drag the money bob."

@lord__perry said:

"You are begging for money, they gave u money, u reject am."

@iamofficial_mathis thought:

"If na me as the car dey move I go just sna*tch the money and run."

@marvel_sturbon11001 wrote:

"And the small girl know say the guy no really day serious to give her the money okay stop fooling."

@shinelxmakeover remarked:

"U still left without giving her the little she wanted….. smh."

Nigerians help male beggar return to school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that kind Nigerians had helped a Maiduguri beggar return to school.

The lady who had kick-started the campaign back in May 2020 to ensure he returned to school said she had an encounter with him around March 2020 where she had gone to get ice cream.

In a Twitter post, the woman identified with the handle @Zaya__Armani stated that young Abdullateef had approached her with his primary 5 and 6 results to seek funds to start a sweets business. She was reluctant at first but believed him eventually and offered him the sum of N2k.

True to his words, he started selling sweets with the money and this inspired her public appeal. The kind lady appreciated Nigerians for their support as she showcased the former street beggar turned schoolboy in cute pictures.

