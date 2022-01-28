A Nigerian lady who just graduated from the University of Lagos with a first-class degree has shared the story of how she was able to achieve the feat

Misturah Olaleye shared her story online, saying making a first-class in chemistry at UNILAG was never an easy task

Many of her friends who saw her inspiring story quickly joined in the celebration, praising her for coming out tops in her class

It is a celebration galore for Misturah Olaleye who just finished from UNILAG with a very strong CGPA. Misturah made 4.86 out of 5.0. This makes her a first-class graduate.

Misturah who studied chemistry said making a first-class at the prestigious school was never easy. She however said it was God that saw her through the journey.

Misturah is proud of her achievment. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Misturah Olaleye

How she made it at UNILAG

Sharing her inspirational story on LinkedIn, Misturah wrote:

"I am overjoyed to announce that I have received a first-class honours degree in Chemistry with a CGPA of 4.86 out of 5.00 from the reputed University of Lagos. Congratulations to me. Chemistry at the University of Lagos is no walk in the park, and I'm delighted I came out on top. All praise is due to Allah, who made this possible. My accomplishment would not have been possible without the help of my family, friends, and colleagues."

Nigerians shower her with praises

Nigerians have joined to celebrate with her and to also wish her well. They did so in the comment section of the post she made. A few of the comments are sampled below:

Toheeb Oluokun wrote:

"Congratulations, the best of your days are yet to come."

Tufayl Adelakun said:

"You've really worked hard for this and your efforts must be handsomely rewarded. Let the energy be more active and be rest assured of a Promising future."

David Olusanjo commented:

"Congratulations Scholar Misturah Olaleye. I felicitate with you. I wish you continued success."

