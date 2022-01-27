A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate after she was able to graduate from school with a first-class degree

Omobola Ilori shared her inspiring story online alongside beautiful pictures, telling how she was able to achieve a 4.53 CGPA

Many of her friends who saw her story quickly started celebrating her and showering her praises

A Nigerian graduate identified as Omobola Ilori is the latest first-class graduate in town and she has taken to social media to let friends and well-wishers know about it.

Sharing her story on LinkedIn, Omobola said she had wished she finished school with a first-class degree. Well, all that dream is now a reality as she finished with a CGPA of 4.53. She studied Computer Engineering at the Olabibisi Onabanjo University, Ogun state.

Many are celebrating Omobola for her feat. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Omobola Ilori and Facebook/OOU

It wasn't easy, but God saw me through

Explaining her journey, she wrote on LinkedIn:

"Remember my previous post of how I mentioned that I hope to graduate with a First Class? Well, here I am, giving my testimony that God did it for me. I graduated with a CGPA of 4.53 in Computer Engineering. It wasn't an easy ride. But by God's Grace."

Friends, well-wishers celebrate her

Omobola's friends have taken to the comment section of the post to shower her with so many congratulatory messages. A few of the comments are captured below:

Ricky O. wrote:

"Super proud of you, Omobola. I wish you the best in your new beginnings. You're a star in the making. Shine on!."

Obi Chinyere said:

"This is a Big win darling. Congratulations."

Sarah Merrell-Cross said:

"I think this is absolutely marvelous darling! Congratulations."

