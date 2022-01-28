Actress Faithia Balogun is set to hold a birthday party that would be the talk of the town in February tagged Faithia Unusual

As expected, the movie star has shared details of the coordinated outfit to be worn and her guests will be spending up to N150k

While some people applaud and look forward to the event, others could not help but ask where these celebrities get money to splurge anyhow

Popular Nigerian actress, Faithia Balogun, is counting down to her one of a kind birthday party set to hold in Lagos in February.

As part of the preparation plans, her colleagues have taken to social media to show their support for her by amplifying the announcement.

Nigerians react to Faithia Balogun's aso-ebi price Photo credit: @faithiabalogun/@iambimbothomas

Aso-ebi up for grabs

Bimbo Thomas got people talking with the breakdown of the coordinated outfits aka aso-ebi that will be worn at Faithia's party.

The package is divided into two parts, Gold and Platinum with the lowest price being N60k and it goes all the way up to N150k.

"It’s #faithiaunusual2022 all the details you need to know beautiful people."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Some of the people who saw the post are wondering where these celebrities get the money they are spending lavishly.

esby_oflife:

"Celebrities pls how do you do it with numerous and expensive aso-ebi every weekend? Haaa ko le si savings mheeen.#justthinkingloud."

olly_babi:

"The Day is blessed ma."

_____olyspirit:

"I won't say anything."

layomii2008:

"Looking like reunion is about to take place under the disguise of birthday party that would be nice sah."

roundshaddy:

"Really unusual, guess she's about to be taken."

yseweje:

"Na wa o, when it's not her 50th. I'm sure she's over 50. It is well with you all o."

