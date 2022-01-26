A woman who was overpaid by a POS operator has come online to complain about how careless people could be

Revealing that the POS debited N100,000 instead of N200,0000, people begged her to return the money

According to her, after getting the first alert, she was waiting for another to come in to make for the cash she got

A POS operator in Lagos state has overpaid a customer by N100,000 and has not reached out to correct the error.

In a video shared by @instablog9ja, a woman said when she sent someone out to withdraw N200,000 for her, she was expecting debit alerts of the same amount.

The woman said she was overpaid by N100k. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Expensive error

After receiving a debit notification of N100,000, she waited on end to get another but it never came. When the person brought the money home, it was N202,000, plus transaction charges.

Talking about it online, the woman showed off the bundles of N1,000 and N500 notes she was paid with.

The woman complained:

"Can you imagine the kind of people many put in their businesses to manage their business..."

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 37,000 likes.

Return the money

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

forlahbee said:

"Omo...that's sad o....Oya return it quickly before that small voice starts whispering in your head."

yo.landa.xx said:

"Y you dey prolong the matter na, return the money abi u wan hold am."

workofbinus said:

"Ok you're a good person, Return it."

a.jike__ said:

"And you’re here telling us online instead of going back to the POS stand because???"

sharonofficial126 said:

"Return the money make ogun nor kee you."

officialyemielesho said:

"Thank you jare my very good sister. Please when are you returning it."

Lady jailed after overpaying customer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a former mobile money operator, Gifty Tetteh, recounted how a court handed her two and a half years imprisonment after she mistakenly sent cash above GHc3,000 (N199,440) to a client.

While sending the amount, Gifty wrongly sent GHc30,000 (N1,994,400) but found out later in the evening when she was balancing her books.

According to her, MTN subsequently confirmed that the recipient had withdrawn the money, but all efforts to get him to return the cash proved futile as he refused to answer his calls.

