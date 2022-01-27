A Nigerian who lives abroad has said he was financially fine and had the good things of life before deciding to move

His reason for relocating was that he didn't want to raise his children in Nigeria since they won't have a fair chance in life if they lived here

Many Nigerians who saw his post on Twitter agreed with his point with some of them saying the country puts people in a disadvantaged position

A Nigerian residing abroad is of the opinion that children raised in Nigeria may not be able to have a fair fight in life.

The man identified as Stifler said he decided to leave Nigeria not because he was not succeeding, but because he wanted a better place to raise his children.

Stifler relocated abroad for the sake of his kids. Photo credit: Twitter/@stifler_ldn andYevhen Borysov

Source: UGC

Stifler also said he had the good things of life before relocating abroad. Yet, he said he was not sure his children would have the same opportunities he had as a young man, hence his decision to leave.

He wrote on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"At 26 I was working in Nigeria and had 3 cars . Bank account balance was okay but in my heart I knew my kids might not get that same luck or opportunities I had at a young age. That scared me so bad. Some of us left because we wanted our kids to have a fair fight in life."

Nigerians agree with him

Many reactions seen under his tweet agreed with the point he was making. See a few of the comments below:

@tsh_tsh89 replied:

"This is why I also opted for one leg in Nigeria & another leg outside. I have more disposable cash when in Nigeria & have had it pretty good but when I also look at what’s happening around me I get scared & worried. Things are getting worse."

@bflo5925 said:

"This right here is the foresight our own parents didn't have! Till it blown up in their face!! If the system favors you today, it may not favor your own tomorrow!"

@AugustFlare wrote:

"This is my greatest fear. When you hear the stories of your parents you get so disappointed in yourself when in reality you are doing good, the country just gets worst every day. Can't even imagine bringing kids here."

@psalmwrite reacted:

"Don’t sleep on this exposé…Being successful here is 100% luck…that’s why corruption strives here… God will bless this guy."

Nigerian who relocated abroad set to return after experiencing hardship

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian who relocated abroad said he is returning to the country because of persistent hardship.

According to the story, the man failed to make it abroad and has been frustrated hence the decision to return home.

His story went viral online with many Nigerians questioning what he does for a living, while others said he may not have worked hard enough.

Source: Legit.ng