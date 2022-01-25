Charlie Rocket Jabaley is a high achiever having been a Grammy Award winner and a popular philanthropist

But recently, he put out a notice board, recounting the number of times he failed in life before he became successful

The very inspirational notice board contained six things he has tried doing to succeed but failed and the years they happened

A man named Charlie Rocket Jabaley is out to inspire his followers on Instagram and to let them know that there is no success without a history of several failures.

The Grammy Award winner said he failed several times in life before he could record a single success. He did so many things and never succeeded in them.

The notice of failure and success. Photo credit: @charlie/charliespeaks.com

Source: UGC

Life was tough, full of failures

For eight years of his adult life, between 2001 and 2008, he failed woefully at all that he did. But it was also in 2008 that he became a very successful music manager.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In that year, Charlie discovered Travis Porter, Young Dolph, and 2 Chainz. Charlie sold several million songs and won a Grammy. But it wasn't that way from the beginning. Recounting his failures, he wrote on Instagram:

"I wrote this whiteboard years ago after I finally became successful. I failed so many times…. The one that hurt the worst was being fired from being Soulja boys camera man. Then I got into management and my first group fired me.

"And then I finally became successful with Travis porter and 2 Chainz. Since this whiteboard, I became a Nike athlete, a motivational speaker, a philanthropist, and have created everything you see me doing now …… for anyone reading this….. just know there’s gonna be a moment for you where you never turn back. Your winning streak will begin and it will never turn back."

Many are inspired

The whiteboard he put out inspired so many people and attracted their comments. Some of the comments go as follows:

@mrs.dianegil:

"A great reminder to keep it up. Good things taking time, there is a reason why it calls like that."

@thespotlighta

"Seeing you not give up. Thanks for reminding us that "failing" is not the end. Inspiration for keeping our."

@katemonahan61

"Needed this TODAY!! thanks for sharing the journey including the fails that made you the SUCCESS you are Today! Inspiring!!"

See the post below:

I begged for job as a young man

Legit.ng previously reported that Tony Elumelu said he once begged for a job he was not suitable for when he was coming up as a young man.

The highly successful businessman also said he graduated with a 2nd class lower degree from the university.

But today, Elemelu is celebrated as a high impact entrepreneur and philanthropist who helps other young people to achieve their dreams.

Source: Legit.ng