Virginia Fonseca's press office confirmed the split between the influencer and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior

The couple had broken up once before in May 2026, reconciled in June, and even exchanged matching commitment rings in September

Reports on Brazilian social media linked the breakup to Fonseca's solo trip to Miami, but her team offered a different explanation

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is facing a difficult period on and off the pitch, with confirmation emerging on Sunday, October 11, that he and Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca have ended their relationship for the second time this year.

A statement from Fonseca's press office confirmed the split, describing the separation as amicable.

Real Madrid star star has broken up with his girlfriend, Virginia Fonseca. Photo by Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

"Virginia Fonseca and Vini Jr. are no longer together. There was no conflict, no fight, just the mutual understanding that they will no longer continue as a couple," the statement said.

Why Vinicius and Fonseca broke up

Vinicius and Fonseca first broke up in May 2026 before getting back together the following month, beIN Sport reports.

By September, they appeared fully reconciled, publicly showing off matching commitment rings on social media.

The renewed relationship lasted only a matter of weeks before rumours of a second split began circulating on Brazilian social media.

Those rumours gained traction after Fonseca travelled to Miami without the footballer.

Her team moved quickly to address the speculation, explaining that the purpose of the trip was solely to allow her children to spend time with their father, Zé Felipe.

The official confirmation of the breakup followed shortly after.

A difficult weekend for the Real Madrid star

The news came less than a day after Vinicius had a turbulent outing in La Liga.

Real Madrid beat Villarreal 1-0, but manager Jose Mourinho had left the Brazilian on the bench at kick-off following a poor run of form.

According to Yahoo Sport, he came on in the second half, only to be sent off in the 73rd minute after a controversial disallowed goal.

The red card means Vinicius will now be suspended for Real Madrid's upcoming El Clásico fixture later this month, adding to what has become a difficult stretch for the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

Vinicius apologises after rec card

Legit.ng previously reported about Vinicius' straight red card against Villarreal after he pulled Nathan Saliba’s hair, and his apology to Real Madrid teammates and fans.

The incident sparked fury on the touchline, with Jose Mourinho skipping his post-match press conference and goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos sent off. But Vinicius’ apology did not mention Saliba, the player at the centre of the controversy.

Source: Legit.ng