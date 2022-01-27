A lady has seen her look-alike on Disney feature film, Encanto and she took to the internet to celebrate the very striking resemblance

Sukriti Nayar noticed the resemblance between her and Mirabel Madrigal, the main protagonist of the popular animated feature film

When she shared her photo and that of Mirabel, people online quickly realised how true it is that they both look alike

Sukriti Nayar just found out that there is someone who looks exactly like her in Disney's animated feature film, Encanto. Sukriti and Mirabel Madrigal have a striking resemblance that has wowed many on the internet.

Mirabel is the main protagonist in Disney's very popular animated feature film which has attracted attention worldwide.

People online could not help but notice the resemblance between Sukriti and Mirabel. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Sukriti Nayar

I cried when I saw the resemblance

In the animated film, Mirabel is the youngest daughter of Julieta and Agustín Madrigal. When Sukriti shared the photo on LinkedIn, she noted that she wept:

"Thank you to the many folks who’ve mentioned the resemblance — I finally saw it and agree. Also, for 30 years the closest thing I had to seeing myself in a kids’ movie was Jasmine from Aladdin. Whew! I cried at how much Mirabel looked, sounded, and even acted like me."

Representation matters

Social media users who also noticed the resemblance between the two could not hide their views as they quickly expressed them in the comment section of the post. Many of them, including social media giant LinkedIn, agreed that representation matters. A few of the reactions are captured below:

LinkedIn reacted:

"Representation matters."

Najmus Saltanat said:

"Truly it does! Always hopeful that one day I will find my resemblance in Disney character- a proud Muslim and Brown girl!"

Kelli Hrivnak wrote:

"That movie has been on repeat in my house for the last two weeks! The hair and glasses."

Michael Jones commented:

"Glad for you and many others Sukriti! I loved all the hues of the different family members!"

Boy finds his look-alike in Disney Encanto

Legit.ng previously reported that a boy discovered his look-alike on Disney Encanto and his happiness knew no bounds.

The boy named Kenzo Brooks became an internet sensation after his resemblance with Encanto's Antonio Madrigal was shared online.

The boy's parents shared the two photos online and also revealed that their kid lighted up with immense joy the moment he saw Antonio while watching the animated feature film.

