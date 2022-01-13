It was a joyous moment for a little boy when he saw a cartoon character that looked like him while he was watching television

The boy named Kenzo Brooks has become an internet sensation after his sweet reaction to the cartoon character went viral

The cartoon character who warmed the boy's heart on Disney's Encanto is called Antonio Madrigal

"Representation matters!" Those were the words of Kaheisha Brand after her son Kezo reacted very positively to the sight of Antonio Madrigal on Disney's Encanto. The cartoon character bears a striking resemblance to Kaheisha's son, Kenzo Brooks.

Kenzo was watching the popular movie when the image of Antonio Madrigal flashed across the screen. Seeing the character look like him lightened Kenzo's mood and his mum captured the moment in a sweet photo.

Kenzo Brooks standing beside the character. Photo credit: @katchingupwithkenzo

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kaheisha wrote:

"Check Kenzo out in the new Disney Movie 'Encanto' lol,"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She added the hashtag, "#representationmatters" and "#ThankYouDisney."

It appears the boy was seeing a cartoon character with the same skin colour as himself for the first time. Kaheisha and Kenzo's father, Keith Brooks later told Good Morning America:

"My initial reaction was, I remember we first see him turn back and look at us and we were like, 'Whoa.' It just took us aback," I said, 'Does he notice this looks like him?' And just to see his reaction afterwards as he sat down on the floor and just tuned in as you can see in that video — he just also clapped.

"And that photo you saw where he's standing next to the character, Antonio, it was just extremely like off-guard. We caught it and we captured that moment and it was amazing."

Nigerian behind black medical illustrations praised across the world

In a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported how a Nigerian medical illustrator went viral for making his illustrations in black.

Chidiebere Ibe makes his illustrations in black skin, as against the popular ones which are always white. His black skin illustration of medical conditions went viral.

Many people who saw the illustration including that of a black baby in a womb said they could easily relate to it.

Source: Legit.ng