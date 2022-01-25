A short video showing a baby making an attempt to wink in the presence of her family members has stirred reactions online

The kid's attempt got many people asking on Instagram where she learnt such a behavioural skill from

There were many who said the baby is beautiful while some stated that she may grow up to be naughty

A video showing a baby making faces in a funny attempt to wink has stirred up interesting comments online.

In a short video shared by @gossipmilltv, the baby winked many times as a voice behind the camera said: "Odogwu dey enter your eye..."

The baby maintained a serious face and never laughed. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Winked with a serious face

A woman close to the baby could not stop laughing at the mischievous behaviour of the kid. The baby maintained a high level of seriousness.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Many people who reacted to the video spoke about how very mischievous kids could be as they draw influences from those around them.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below

nana_official___ said:

"She’s so adorable, is the wink for me, old woman."

chinekeboycomedian said:

"The voice I hear no be Odogwu na Odiegwu."

angelctp said:

"Who no like better thing, beautiful baby."

sweet_in_the_middle_ said:

"Chai wen I small I never know this things na me struggle to wise."

black_bhabee said:

"This one go get attitude problem."

sirrpraise said:

"Una go dey born beautiful baby’s chai to born come dey hungry person."

martinsbill96 said:

"This one Na dangbana choco lol."

zuma_idris said:

"This one na adult baby biko. i love her Mehn."

Twins and their mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mum tired of how her kids follow her everywhere in the house stirred reactions online.

In a short video shared by @gossipmilltv, the mother spoke to the twins in a matter-of-fact manner. She asked them why they keep following her everywhere.

The babies stayed on the floor, wondering why their mother was suddenly serious. The mother said that they kept invading her privacy.

Source: Legit.ng