The video of a Nigerian lady trying to make her white lover sing along to Portable's Zazu Zeh has stirred hilarious comments online

While the white man struggled to speak the words, the lady put the song up on the stereo as she danced to it

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video had things to say as some ladies stated that they want her kind of man

A video of a Nigerian lady trying to teach her white lover the lyrics to Portable’s Zazu Zeh viral song has stirred massive reactions online.

When she asked him to say “Kogbagidi international promoter”, the white man struggled hard to pronounce the words.

She tried to teach him the song by "force". Photo source: @gossipmilltv

He couldn't say it properly

In an attempt to make learning the lyrics easier for him, she played the song and asked him to repeat what she earlier said.

Staying on the bed, the man shielded his face a bit from the camera in shyness. The lady kept dancing on as the man struggled to make a good attempt.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments with hundreds of reactions. Below are some of them:

debbieola2 said:

"This one don collect him boyfriend client."

ash_le_yyyy said:

"Lol some really mad cruise."

cokeboih6587 said:

"Dis na abino or wat na."

pretty_gloria16 said:

"This guy is cute, my eyes dey enter am."

timi_of_lagos said:

"Lol she just dey happy up and down!!! Enjoy it's your time."

yo.mi_ii_ said:

"E reach your turn you carry Ed sheeran come house ok nw."

iamdani_ell99

"Client when everybody dey manage e reach your turn u date am."

A Nigerian lady marries oyinbo lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady became so happy after her white lover arrived in Kano.

In a series of videos re-shared by Linda Ikeji, the lady said she is happy to get married to her best friend. Another video showed the moment they both hugged as the man came to Nigeria. The older man seemed very happy to meet his lover.

Days after the man’s arrival, they had their introduction in a simple event. During their wedding, the man knelt to put a ring on her finger.

