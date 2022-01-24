A young Nigerian man, Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi, who bagged first class in engineering said he had nine scholarships as an undergraduate

Feranmi said that he did school assignments with all sense of seriousness and always maximised lecture-free weeks to read

The young man believes Nigeria needs to explore alternate sources of energy to cater to the burgeoning demand for electricity

A brilliant young man who went viral after the news of his first-class as an engineering graduate surfaced online has spoken with Legit.ng.

In this interview, Feranmi spoke about his academic life and activities in school, his future plans and what Nigerian needs to do to solve its power problem.

The man said that his mother danced when he graduated. Photo source: @feranmiolowo15

His reading pattern

He revealed that his academic life was not just about books as it was “a bit blended”. He was involved in a lot of other activities.

On how he reads, he stated that he is not the “everyday reading type” and whenever he sat with his books, he always did so in the morning.

To make sure he excels in his exams, the young man never jokes with any lecture-free week to prepare for his papers.

On his undergraduate scholarships

Feranmi stated that he got a total of nine undergraduate scholarships while he was in school. Among them was the much-coveted Total scholarship. Apart from that, he said:

“…I also got awards such as best student in 400 level of my department, best research project in my department, and so on.”

On future plans

The first class graduate revealed that he is presently working for a company as a UI/UX designer. In the future, he plans to do his PhD research in renewable energy systems. Presently, he is looking for schools for his post-graduate studies.

It should be noted that Feranmi comes from a family of well-read people. His mother is a school principal. His dad works as a banker and estate surveyor. In his words:

“Two of my siblings are medical doctors and one is a top HR professional. So I had to keep the standards high. And they were really happy when they heard about it.”

On how his family reacted to his success, he said:

“My mum just kept on dancing and my dad was really proud of me. And that’s something I really cherish.”

How to solve Nigeria's power problem

Seeing that he has a keen interest in renewable energy, he was asked to talk about how Nigeria’s current power problem can be solved with such energy. Feranmi said:

“Nigeria is vastly blessed with resources but is not fully utilizing it. And Statistics show that our energy index correlates in a negative slope with our consumption. This means that in the next coming years, we would be having a very high energy demand but very low energy available.”

Though he admitted that the cost of renewables is still quite high, he is of the strong belief that they are what the country needs.

He said:

“…in the next coming years, we would be having a very high energy demand but very low energy available. We need to expand the energy sector to accommodate alternative forms of energy. This would attract more private investment, increase generation and improve power supply to the Nigerian populace. This is not to say fossil fuels should be scrapped. But to cater for the alarming energy demands of Nigeria, we need to accommodate and commercialize more energy sources.”

Admitting that a lot of research still needs to be done, he said that he would be focusing on that when he is admitted for his Ph.D.

