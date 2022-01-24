Reactions have trailed a viral video in which a woman was seen proposing to her man in an open place

As the lady knelt down with the ring, the man put forward his hand in acceptance and agreement

But this lovely celebration of love is not going down well with some social media users who think the whole thing was arranged

The wedding bells are ringing for a lady whose man just accepted her marital proposal. The lady took the initiative and boldly offered her man a ring which he accepted.

In a viral video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lady was seen kneeling down before the man. The man immediately put forward his left hand to receive the ring.

The lady wears her man the ring. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

The lady stood up and they both shared a kiss. But this has attracted so much attention online, with many people not believing it was real. Others say it shouldn't be so, that it was wrong, but some say the couple should be allowed to enjoy their sweet moment. A few of the comments go as follows:

@domingo_loso:

"Future wife please don't do this. Na me go run am, let's maintain the standard culture."

@bbree5:

"The guy just collected it so she won’t feel embarrassed."

@milly_posh21:

"The man nor even waste tym. Seems he has been expecting it."

@olaedoamarachi:

"The man accepted cos he has already made his mind to spend his life with her..If not him for not accept.#Congrats to them."

@tianareginald:

"But wait oh, a man will propose when he knows he's ready mentally, financially. So when the woman proposes is she the one that will also fix the wedding date, pay his groom price, pay for the wedding? I'm confused really, forget about being woke! Proposing to a man is a NO NO please."

Watch the video below:

