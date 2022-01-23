There seems to be some kind of connection between a Nigerian student named Felix Okolie and numbers

The young man has bagged four qualifications in statistics and he is still not done as he has his eyes fixed on the next

Felix has a National Diploma, Higher National Diploma, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Science all in Statistics

A Nigerian student identified as Felix Okolie has surprised many with his consistency in his chosen field of study. Felix has four qualifications in statistics.

Felix first obtained a National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) all in Statistics, from the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos. He proceeded to the Kwara State University, Malete where he bagged a first-class honours degree in Statistics.

The man who loves numbers, Felix Okolie. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Felix Okolie

He is not done yet, he wants more

Not done yet, Felix very recently bagged a master's of science degree also in Statistics from the University of Lagos. Next. The young man said in a LinkedIn post that he has his eyes fixed on a PhD in the same field.

He wrote:

"ND Statistics (Upper Credit), 2011. HND Statistics (Upper Credit), 2015. BSc Statistics (First Class Honors), 2018. MSc Statistics (Distinction), 2021. Look forward to gaining admission for PhD Statistics and breaking grounds in the area of Linear modelling and Biostatistics."

Congratulations Felix

Felix's post attracted congratulatory comments from his friends, followers and well-wishers on LinkedIn. Chimere Iheonu advised him to go get further education abroad:

"Congratulations...In any decision you are making, please go abroad for your PhD."

Alamba Chukwuma Samuel praised Felix for his consistency:

"Very consistent in his academic performance, congratulations."

Sophia Ugwu supported his bid for another degree:

"Congratulations Felix. Don't forget to add your PhD statistics ASAP."

