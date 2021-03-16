A Nigerian man, Onoriode Reginald Aziza, has been celebrated by many as a genius for having three first-class degrees

After his LLB in Nigeria, the man went abroad for this postgraduate studies where he performed excellently

On Monday, March 15, Reginald celebrated completing his PhD at the Oxford University

A young Nigerian man, Onoriode Reginald Aziza, has celebrated the accumulation of academic successes he achieved in his life.

In a post on Monday, March 15, the man said he has successfully completed his academic journey after defending his PhD.

That was not just all, Reginald revealed he bagged a first-class in law from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

After that, he had the same honour in another degree in Yenagoa. As if that was not enough, he travelled out and proceeded to study for his masters at the University of Cambridge.

While in the UK, he also finished with a first-class. All those success-paved journeys led him to get his PhD from the University of Oxford.

The man said he is so grateful for everything he has been able to achieve so far, revealing that he is now ready for bigger things.

Many people praised his successes on the bird app. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@avamomoh said:

"Great work bro. Ur degrees will likely go to waste here. Statistically speaking. I hope u find work over there and just keep doing bigger things. . Wish u more success."

He replied:

"I’m actually based in Nigeria now. Hopefully we can make it work here."

@RaymondAnifowo2 said:

"I give you a salute for all this achievement because it's not easy, kudos to you and God will continue to bless you in all your endeavors."

@jimoh_hamzat said:

"You don't know the inspiration you just gave me with this post. Bar Finals starts in exactly 5 days from today. Congrats on your achievements so far."

@AlagoaHans said:

"With such potential it would be advisable if you commence your career at multinational or international organization such as United Nations, British Petroleum, etc. Do that for a few years, and all the while maintaining a close relationships with your home country. Good luck."

