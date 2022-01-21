Many Nigerian believed that making a lady fall in love without money is an impossible task to achieve

To show how ridiculous such an endeavour is, people gave humorous responses as a man said it is like a camel passing through the eye of a needle

A few who are of the belief that some ladies love unconditionally share personal experiences to back it up

Nigerians have reacted to the post asking how they can make a girl fall in love with them without having money.

Many of them had many things to say. Some people infused great sarcasm into their responses to show how very impossible it is.

Nigerians do not believe you can make a girl fall in love without money. Photo source: iStock

Source: UGC

Let him be funny and handsome

Some ladies in the comment section harped on the need for a man to be funny and handsome; they placed a premium on those characteristics.

Below was Legit.ng's question on Facebook:

As at the time of writing this report, the post had gathered hundreds of reactions and likes. Below are some of them:

Funny reactions

Ibrahim Abdulrahman Akoti said:

"My brother just dey send her 5k every hour, and she will be calling you every 30 mins to ask of your health."

Yeye comedy said:

"Take her to where love is then push her… she go fall enter love. That’s 'fall in love'."

Jonathan Kargwak Danladi said:

"Well, I can testify on behalf of my girlfriend that she genuinely love me even though she knows my status very clear, but I can't say anything about others because it's very difficult to find one."

Zimchikachim Nwokoleme said:

"If you handsome, by handsome I mean black ooo, then you funny and make me laugh nd very romantic I go fall inlove with you small."

David Femi said:

"Just like a camel passing through the eyes of a needle."

Source: Legit.ng