The cat named Kefir is so adorable and big that so many people mistake it for a dog despite the fact that it is less than two years old

Yulia, the Oyinbo lady who owns the cat said that the nice animal likes to climb on the bed and sleep on top of her

An Oyinbo lady has shared an adorable video of her cat named Kefir, warming the hearts of many people online. She said that her beautiful cat likes sleeping on top of her. The woman says every night, the cat likes to climb on her body and sleep.

Yet, the lady named Yulia said the cat has become so big that it has become very inconvenient for it to sleep on her body the way it used when it was small.

Yulia and her cat Kefir. Photo credit: @ladbible

Source: Instagram

In an adorable video shared on Instagram by @ladbible, the woman could be seen playing with the cat which has white silky hair. According to her, the animal is very welcoming and likes to be stroked even by visitors and friends. Her words:

"When friends and acquaintances come to the house - all the attention is on him and he willingly allows himself to be stroked. 'But when strangers come to the house, everyone first confuses him with a dog. He has one more habit: at night he likes to climb on me and sleep. When he was a kitten, it didn’t cause me any inconvenience. But now he has become big and heavy, and, of course, it is difficult to sleep like that. Kefir is now one year and ten months old and weighs 12.5 kg."

In a comment on the video, @harvey_smith79 expressed doubts that the cat looks as big as a cat:

"Yeah the cat is huge, love it. But there’s no way anyone thinks it looks like a dog surely!"

@missemmaglover says the animal is terrifying:

"That is terrifying. Anyone else getting Donnie Darko vibes."

@seanhammamartin jokingly says the cat could eat the owner:

"When a cat is big enough they try to eat you."

Watch the video below:

