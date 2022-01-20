A little Nigerian girl stole the show with her sterling dance moves that left guests at an event speechless

The kid who was watching adults perform on the dance floor was given the floor by the event MC who caught her dancing behind a camera man

Without wasting time, the kid made guests forget about the adults who had been performing with her unique legwork

A little girl took people by storm at an occasion with her infectious manner of dancing.

The Nigerian kid happened to be dancing right behind the camera man at the event when the occasion's MC noticed her and brought her to the dance floor to show off what she was doing in that corner.

She did legwork with style Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @asoebiladies

Source: Instagram

Legwork with swag

Immediately she got to the dance floor, the kid went off in a lovely fashion as she danced to Focus song playing in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The highpoint of the video was how she did legwork with swag and while also pouting her lips.

Her lovely performance made guests forget the other white woman who had been on the dance floor vibing to the song.

Guests stared in amazement as they hailed the kid while some recorded her with their phones.

Watch the cute video below:

Nigerians gush over the kid's performance

@berriesprotouch remarked:

"Am dat white girlwe Dey jump enter stage n we nor sabi dance."

@iyisignatures thought:

"She is so cuteeeeeeee and obviously a good dancer."

@honic_beautyempire wrote:

"It's her swag, attitude in fact everything for me ooo."

@adetokeoluwo said:

"It’s the effortless Swag and pout for me."

@queen_bahyan stated:

"No body is going to talk about the white girl that killed her vibe she just come with action way no last."

Shy girl shows off great moves as she dances in front of people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shy girl had impressed people on the street with sweet dance moves.

In a viral video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the shy girl blew many people away with her lovely leg moves.

The video had started with the girl trying to flee the gathering but was quickly dragged back by kids and adults who thought otherwise.

Feeling the vibe of the dance style, a lady joined behind her but stopped in her tracks as the girl quickly broke into a different dance move entirely - this time with her legs.

Her leg moves earned her the admiration of the gathered crowd on the street with people who were previously dancing stopping to give attention to a better dancer.

Source: Legit.ng