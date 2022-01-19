A young lady has inspired social media users with her achievement after making strides in her venture despite the challenges

The audacious entrepreneur with the Twitter name Goodness Adeosun produces stunning pieces for the feet

She released the latest photos of her work, saying that she juggles between medical school and business

Young entrepreneurs are making impressive strides in various fields, and a talented lady with the Twitter name GoodnessAdeosun has inspired many with her achievement.

Despite the challenge of juggling between work and business, she has chalked commendable success.

In a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng, Goodness Adeosun disclosed that she combines her young venture and studies.

Goodness Adeosun is strong and smart, she joggles between school and business. Photo credit: Goodness Adeosun

Source: Twitter

The hustle

''The summary of my life “Busy juggling between medical school and business."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Hard work pays

The young entrepreneur uploaded photos of her work as she posed with newly made slippers in different colours. She has motivated many through her hard work.

As of the time of this publication, her post had garnered 986 retweets, 30 quote tweets, and 5,403 likes.

Social media users react

Many social media users are reacting to the young lady's passion for school as well as in business. A few of their reactions are captured below:

@chriisejike asks:

"How does she do it?!"

@JoeOfficial12 wrote:

"Praying you make it at both."

@thelegitTolu said:

"This is my sister and her Kilishi business. Not and easy feat. Well-done."

@Heykinsze wrote:

"Well done!!! More Blessings on your timely hustle."

Young lady inspires many, juggles between school and her shoemaking business

Meanwhile Legit.ng has previously reported that a young lady named Edna Frimpong who joggles between school and her shoemaking business melted hearts online when her story was told.

The lady who disclosed her father is a shoemaker said she enjoys the job and that there is no shame in it. According to her, she sees shoemaking as a family business that she has to work hard and preserve.

Edna said she has a National Diploma and is currently pursuing a degree at the Ghana Institute of Journalism. But she says shoe-making is an enduring passion for her.

Source: Legit.ng