A brilliant and beautiful young lady, Nayla Ologo, has been able to make her mark in a male-dominated industry

Nayla had graduated from senior high school but did not have the means to further her education when she decided to become a car apprentice

Three years on, the young lady has been able to get herself trained to the point that she can detail different varieties of expensive cars

Nayla Ologo, a young Ghanaian lady graduated from senior high school three years ago but did not have enough financial support to further her education.

In an interview with JoyNews, the young lady indicated that as a way of fending for herself, she ventured into the male-dominated venture of detailing cars.

Nayla Ologo, an SHS graduate who is now a car detailing expert Photo credit: JoyNews

Source: Facebook

Three years on, Nayla has become a force to reckon with in the industry and has been able to get enough money to resit her WASSCE exams and get admission to the University of Ghana.

"Initially, learning this job was difficult because many clients did not trust that a woman can deliver the kind of quality result a man would on their cars," Laylan mentioned.

According to her, she has been able to mature in the venture so much that she is able to work on highly ranked cars including Benz, Limousine, BMW, among others.

Social media reactions

Christofer Akantok said:

"Please! keep on going. Never say Never as you already know. Thank you."

Obeng Akrofi mentioned:

"Come and talk to us later on about road safety wai?"

Secondary school leaver who works as a cleaner to raise money to further her education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a secondary school leaver who works as a cleaner to make ends meet as well as raise money to further her studies.

The young Nigerian lady is not backing down from her quest for acquiring higher education. Sandra who completed her secondary school education in 2016 has been working as an industrial cleaner ever since.

Her dad worked as a welder until recently when he had to quit as his eyes got bad in the course of the work.

This left her mum, who is a local trader, to shoulder most of the family's responsibilities and deputize as the breadwinner while they continue to treat her dad's eyes.

