A 71-year-old man who is known as Isaac said he did not get the chance to go to school while growing up

According to the old primary 3 student, his family was very poor that they could not afford to pay his school fees

The man who is the oldest student in the school says he hopes his passion for education will inspire young boys and girls

Age is just a number, goes an old adage that most people have used severally while trying to achieve their lifelong dreams.

Many people, be it young or old, have gone ahead to do great things despite their different ages.

Education for a brighter future

This, a 71-year-old man from Congo recently brought to life after going back to school to continue with education.

The old man who goes by Isaac through a recent interview with Afrimax disclosed that he went back to school because he missed many classes when growing up.

According to Isaac, he was not able to go to school because his family was living in poverty and could not afford his school fees.

Poverty-stricken family

Isaac revealed that he could also not attend classes because his family lived very far away from school.

''After becoming a veteran, most of my friends and neighbours were graduates so I thought, in order to survive in future, I needed to get some skills. I went back to school for the sake of a better future," Isaac said.

Isaac disclosed that he shares a class with some children who do not discourage him from going back to school despite his old age.

Great classmates

The old man is actually the oldest student in his school and is loved by fellow students specifically his classmates who call him grandpa.

Wrapping up the interview, Isaac said he hopes that his persistence in education can set a good example for both young boys and girls.

