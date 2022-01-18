An Indian man has left many Nigerians gushing on social media owing to his dance moves at a wedding that held in their country

This is as Nigeria was ably represented at the occasion thanks to the Indian man who thrilled guests with hot dance moves

The talented guest showed off legwork and other dance steps as he vibed to Ckay's Love Nwantiti song

Nigerians have reacted to a video of an Indian man dancing to the trending Love Nwantiti song by singer Ckay at their wedding occasion.

Guests at the wedding occasion were probably not as impressed as Nigerians who watched the video of the man's performance were owing to his dance moves.

He is a good stepper Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared on Facebook by Nigerians Around The World, Izusek

Source: Getty Images

The man showed great dance skill as he dazzled before guests on the dance floor.

Like one familiar with Nigerian dance styles, the male dancer switched from different popular dance moves of the West African country while still flowing with the rhythm of the song.

And he executed the moves like a professional.

Guests stared at him with keen interest with no one hailing his impressive display, perhaps a character that is alien to their culture.

Watch the video here.

Nigerians react

Chuku Chizoba Esther said:

"My country Nigeria is top notch all round .It doesn't matter the situation we find ourselves we still do better things. Proudly African, proudly Nigerian."

Agbo Helen

"We are very blessed both in human and natural resources other countries wish they could be like us.i believe that this country shall be great one day."

Christie A. Otutu

"Kudos jare, you dance well ✔ Nigeria music to the world God bless our Nigeria musicians for making us so proud musically."

Youngstar Dee Pee

"When it comes to music, we can compete without fear,, we have real talents,. Nigerian music goes farar and farar.

"Heard scientist going to Mars were playing it till the landed at Jupiter,. In summary, they were carried away. ....

"Our world is carried away by our talent..

"Up naija."

