A young man caught the attention of many on social media after he was seen being interviewed while juggling a ball with his head

The man was of the strong belief that Nigeria will clinch the cup in the ongoing AFCON 2021 tournament

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video were amazed that he was able to keep the ball in motion while talking

In a video shared by Sky Sports Football on Twitter, a man kept juggling a football on his head as he attended a TV interview.

Without keeping the ball still, the strong fan predicted a 2-0 in favour of Nigeria in a match against Guinea Bissau.

The man juggling the ball predicted that Nigeria is going to win the AFCON tournament.



Big love for country

He went ahead to say that the country is going to emerge as the winner of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021). The big supporter stated that he loves his country.

Many people who reacted to his video praised his skill of keeping the ball in motion while talking with the pressman.

Watch the video below:

The video got hundreds of likes at the time of writing this report. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@CelsoJnr said:

"Wow!"

@Izzic_E said:

"He wasn't wrong though."

@faiqnadzmi said:

"Roger Milla, Benjani Babangida, George Weah, Razak Pimpong, Jay Jay Okocha. Them all would be proud with him. What a guy."

Joseph Yobo's kids rejoice

A video showed kids of former Nigerian player, Joseph Yobo, celebrating as the country won against Egypt at the ongoing AFCON 2021.

During the match, one of the kids carried anointing oil and held it in front of the TV as the child made a mark of a cross when Egyptian players were in possession of the ball.

In the video shared on Instagram by the mum, Adaeze, immediately the referee blew the final whistle, both the boy and the girl jumped in great excitement as they celebrated.

Man jubilated, climbed chair

In other news, an interesting video shared by @BusterEmil has shown the moment a commentator displayed how happy he was as Guinea beat Algeria a goal to nought during AFCON.

In the clip, the man struck a pose as someone thanking God for finally answering his prayers. Afterwards, he ran up and down as other officials looked on in amazement.

