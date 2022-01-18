A Nigerian slay queen is trending online due to the very interesting way she chose to prepare noodles

In the viral video, the noodles prepared by the slay queen looked like dried tapioca, even as it has so many big lumps of pepper

However, voices heard in the video still hailed her for her wonderful culinary skills and also declared that she is a wife material

Pepper is meant to be blended before it can be added to food. But obviously, a Nigerian slay queen seen a viral video sees things differently: she cooks with her pepper whole, without grinding.

The slay queen prepared a dish of noodles which attracted huge laughter from those around her. But it was not known if that was her first time venturing into the kitchen.

The noodles had pepper thrown in whole. Photo credit: @instabog9ja

In the video, the pot of noodles could be seen with the balls of red pepper dropped like stones just the same way they were when they arrived from the farm.

Mixed reactions

Hilarious reactions expectedly followed the video as soon as it was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja. But it appears the lady's approach could be a new method of preparing noodles. Someone like @ada_ohb shared an interesting perspective:

"Y'all chill, This is how I even made my noodles this night, the pepper will be removed when the food is done. Learnt this from my Cameroonian friends."

Yet, someone else feels the lady knows how to cook, and that she is just looking for attention. @a_jiro9 wrote in the comment section:

"I feel she knows how to cook it’s just for the gram, nobody can be this senseless."

But whichever way it goes, @nasaadaeze feels cooking skill is a good thing to possess:

"I don talk say any babe way go marry my son na pap and fried egg I go talk test her in cooking area."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man uses bottle to pound fufu

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man was seen in Osogbo pounding fufu inside a rubber basin, using a wine bottle as a pestle.

The man was seen in a viral video gently crushing the cooked slices of yam until they all turned into paste.

In the end, the fufu looked inviting, but some people observed that there could be 'stones' in it.

