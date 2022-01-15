Them Lose Focus: Pretty Nigerian Lady in Heels Makes Oyinbos in Eatery Lose Focus with Hot Leg Moves in Video
- A pretty Nigerian lady identified as Esosa Omolola Ogbebor stole the show at a restaurant as she showcased her dance skills
- The talented lady showed off amazing moves as she danced with great energy while having heels on
- Her breathtaking and infectious dance moves left Oyinbo users of the restaurant stunned that left their meals to steal glances at her
A pretty Nigerian was the centre of attention at a restaurant as she boldly danced energetically before the Oyinbo customers of the place.
The lady, Esosa Omolola Ogbebor, who happens to be a professional dancer gave sterling moves despite rocking heels as she vibed to a song by Falz, Bontle Smith and Sayfar titled Oga.
She sure knew her onions
In a video capturing her performance she shared on Instagram, the lady showed great expertise as she switched to different dance moves effortlessly like she doesn't have a heels on.
She did the popular Nigerian legwork dance moves in a thrilling fashion that left a particular male customer smiling.
White folks at the restaurant stopped their meals at intervals to catch a glimpse of the lady's infectious performance.
Watch the video below:
Internet users gush over her performance
@maxamos79 noted:
"My favorite is how peeps stay peepin her when she's dancing."
@iam_greatsteve observed:
"The fact that u can burst these moves in heels just blew my mind."
@ju_c_whats_up stated:
"It's the people in the back watching for me. I love it Black, Beautiful and Confident!!!!!"
@ifeoluwwaa wrote:
"It’s always the people at the background vibing to it as well for me."
@becomingriver thought:
"That mom is on beat with her baby going up & down! You killed it again! "
Source: Legit.ng