A video has shown a beautiful moment during which a little boy who beat leukaemia returned back to school after defeating the disease. Six-year-old John Oliver left school for a while to attend to his health and he was successful.

The boy is just six and his schoolmates, classmates and teachers could not wait to have him back. The moment he stepped into the school hall, everyone stood to give him a standing ovation for fighting the disease so gallantly.

John Oliver was welcomed back to school like a champion. Photo credit: @goodnewsdog

He received a champion's welcome

The moment was so joyous. In the video shared on Instagram by @goodnewsdog, everyone cheered and clapped for John Oliver.

The video of the sweet moment generated a lot of emotions among Instagram users who saw it. They prompt shared their opinions. A comment by @laukidblessed observed that the boy walked in like a winner:

"Even walking like a champion. God bless you and your family young man."

Another comment by @ll5701ll appreciated the fact that John Oliver's classmates, colleagues and teachers saw the need to honour, and didn't just allow his victory over disease to slip by. The comment says:

"Amazing, I love seeing people acting with a good heart. Hope is healthy forever."

Also in a comment @bree_mc recalled that her own son also beat leukaemia at the same age as John Oliver. The comment reads:

"In so emotional as my son was 6 also when he finished treatment for Leukaemia, he is now 26."

Watch the video below:

Lady celebrates after beating cancer

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a lady celebrated her feat after overcoming cancer.

Monica Sithole was diagnosed with cancer in the year 2020. She immediately commenced the process of treating the disease.

After 9 months, 12 chemotherapy sessions, 5 scans and 4 surgeries, she was finally declared cancer-free.

