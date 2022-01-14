4 Weird Persons Who Left Their Cosy Homes to Live in the Wild with no Electricity and Internet
With advancing and new technologies every now and then, it is very easy for one to be swept away by modern tides, but some individuals for unpopular reasons have chosen otherwise.
These weird folks relocated from their cosy homes and fine places of abode to live in the wild devoid of electricity and internet usage.
Legit.ng takes a look at 4 individuals who have walked this route and how they have fared so far.
1. Emma
For the past two decades, a lady identified as Emma has been living far away from modern cities and in the woods all by herself.
The pro-nature woman lives in a tiny hut Chapachap reported cost her over N500k to build with no running water, electricity or internet.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Unlike normal building structures, her 4 meters wide earthen house has no curtains. Its roofing which has plants growing on it rests on the walls which were made from straw bales.
Her relocation to the wild follows what she tagged 'nature's call' to relocate. She is still living in the woods in Wales at present.
2. Ho Van Lang
A man identified as Ho Lang Lang took to living in the Vietnam jungle after a US bombing in 1972 wiped out about half of his family members.
The young man made the jungle relocation journey with his dad but was forced back to seek help from the civilized world when his dad was hit with an ailment.
But before then, they lived in the wilderness for 40 years, living off of things they could find there and making loins for themselves from trees.
Ho eventually passed away 8 years after returning to civilization.
Giant man with a giantess sister surface, he laments that nobody wants to employ him, video wows people
3. Amou Haji
Amou Jaji, an Iranian, hasn't had his bath for over 60 years and has no shame about it.
The old man who quit living in the civilized world was said to have stopped bathing after suffering from some deep emotional trauma in his youth.
Amou drinks five litres of water every day from a rusty tin and eats rotten meat products as well as dead animals.
4. Ken Smith
At the young age of 26, a man named Ken Smith relocated to the wilderness where he has now stayed for 40 years.
The UK citizen resides all alone in a hand-made log cabin on the bank of a loch in the Scottish Highlands.
At some point, he was airlifted to receive care for a stroke but returned to live in the wild. He feeds on vegetables grown in the woods as well as forages.
Man who lived in bushes and ate grasses now living fine in the city
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the remarkable transformation of a man who had lived in the bushes and ate grasses.
In a media interview, his mum said Elie was the answer to her prayers after giving up hope that she would ever have children. She prayed to God to bless her with a child that could live even if it meant a disabled one.
"Elie is my sixth child. His five children have all died. After the death of his elders, we were desperate. We prayed to God to get another kid and fortunately, we were blessed with Elie. Now I cherish him as heaven's gift from God and love him enormously," his mother said.
Source: Legit.ng