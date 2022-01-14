With advancing and new technologies every now and then, it is very easy for one to be swept away by modern tides, but some individuals for unpopular reasons have chosen otherwise.

These weird folks relocated from their cosy homes and fine places of abode to live in the wild devoid of electricity and internet usage.

Legit.ng takes a look at 4 individuals who have walked this route and how they have fared so far.

1. Emma

For the past two decades, a lady identified as Emma has been living far away from modern cities and in the woods all by herself.

The pro-nature woman lives in a tiny hut Chapachap reported cost her over N500k to build with no running water, electricity or internet.

She had lived there for 20 years Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video by Living Big in a Tiny House on YouTube

Unlike normal building structures, her 4 meters wide earthen house has no curtains. Its roofing which has plants growing on it rests on the walls which were made from straw bales.

Her relocation to the wild follows what she tagged 'nature's call' to relocate. She is still living in the woods in Wales at present.

2. Ho Van Lang

A man identified as Ho Lang Lang took to living in the Vietnam jungle after a US bombing in 1972 wiped out about half of his family members.

The young man made the jungle relocation journey with his dad but was forced back to seek help from the civilized world when his dad was hit with an ailment.

He stayed in the jungle for 40 years Photo Credit: DailyMail

But before then, they lived in the wilderness for 40 years, living off of things they could find there and making loins for themselves from trees.

Ho eventually passed away 8 years after returning to civilization.

3. Amou Haji

Amou Jaji, an Iranian, hasn't had his bath for over 60 years and has no shame about it.

The old man who quit living in the civilized world was said to have stopped bathing after suffering from some deep emotional trauma in his youth.

He hasn't bathed in 67 years Photo Credit: India Times, Times Now News

Amou drinks five litres of water every day from a rusty tin and eats rotten meat products as well as dead animals.

4. Ken Smith

At the young age of 26, a man named Ken Smith relocated to the wilderness where he has now stayed for 40 years.

The UK citizen resides all alone in a hand-made log cabin on the bank of a loch in the Scottish Highlands.

He has stayed there for 40 years Photo Credit: BBC news

At some point, he was airlifted to receive care for a stroke but returned to live in the wild. He feeds on vegetables grown in the woods as well as forages.

