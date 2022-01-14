Two siblings with great body sizes have become internet sensations after explorer Joe Hattab discovered them and made a video of their looks

Muhammed, the male sibling with a towering giant physique, lamented how he is without a means of livelihood because no one wants to employ him

Speaking with the explorer, their mum stated that her kids were born normally but experienced unexplainable body growth between ages 12 to 14

Two of the tallest people in the world were recently spotted in a town called Ash Sharqia in Cairo, Egypt.

The giant siblings were discovered by popular explorer Joe Hattab and blew internet users away with their intimidating heights and physique.

They haven't stopped growing

The male sibling identified as Muhamed Shahat stated that he was born normally but noticed rapid growth changes at the young age of 14.

Now 34 years, the young man stands at 2.47m, 0.4m less than the tallest man in the world Sultan Kösen who is at 2.51m

Due to his great height, Muhamed lamented that employers have refused to add him to their workforce, rendering him jobless.

Interestingly, the young man revealed that he still hasn't stopped increasing in height, same also applies to his sister Huda who stands at 2.40m.

Their mum seeks help for them

Confirming Muhamed's statements, his mum told Discover with Joe Hattab that her kids were born like every other kid but surprisingly began increasing in height from their tender ages of 12 and 14 (for the female and male respectively).

She decried how their heights have denied them some opportunities and urged people to come to the aids of her kids.

According to her, they need to be healed to stop the rapid continuous growth.

Many sought medical help for the giant siblings

Ronnie Assimonye said:

"Hope they receive treatment for their excessive product of growth hormones. That's the main problem. If not, they will keep growing and keep getting tired."

Yolly Docena-Saeed wrote:

"Egypt Govt should help them. Give them livelihood in order to survive. The girl can work at home like teach her a short course like tailoring, any job that can fit her skills and easy to learn with."

Najma Mohd Azam remarked:

"Their country must stand for them to make them record in the Guinness record by providing them with medical assistance, psychological and financial help."

Imankhan Marvin Anwar Carlos stated:

"He could make it in W.W.F. like the great Khali from WWF. Or play basketball. Al he need is healty food and good training. And after 2 years of hard work he can make it. Only if someone gives him a chance and if he is willing to."

