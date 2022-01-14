Ghanaian media personality, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has recounted that he sold newspapers to finance his education at Swedru Senior High School

The head of sports at Despite Media also revealed that he sometimes lived on leftover food

Yeboah recounted that he lived under scruffy conditions with his senior brother in a single room

Head of sports at Despite Media, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has disclosed that he sold newspapers to finance his education in senior high school.

At Swedru Senior High School, where he studied agricultural science, he lived under shabby conditions in a single room with his senior brother and sometimes survived a whole day on a meal.

In a YouTube video on his Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, seen by Legit.ng, Yeboah disclosed that he lived predominantly with his senior brother because he was sacked from his father's house.

He sold newspapers. Photo credit: Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Source: Instagram

According to him, his stepmother was the reason why he was nearly rendered homeless.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

More challenges

Life kept throwing lemons at him as he lost his birth father during his final year in senior high school.

When Yeboah finally completed Swedru Senior High School, he faced another financial hurdle and almost lost the opportunity to further his education.

Braving the odds

After defeating rounds of odds, he gained admittance to the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where he studied Agriculture.

Yeboah recounted that his uncle, Hon Kojo Acquah Yankah, a former Member of Parliament in Ghana and Minister of State in the Rawlings government, paid his admission and tuition fees from first to final year.

Click to watch the video below:

Despite media journalist graduates with master's degree

Meanwhile, Dan Kwaku Yeboah recently clocked another milestone as he graduated with a master's degree in Communication Studies.

The former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee earned his postgraduate degree from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

In an Instagram post, he released graduation photos beaming with excitement, as he attributed the achievement to God.

Lady pays young man's school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Efo Korku Mawutor, a young Ghanaian man told an emotional story of how a lady he knew from nowhere decided to personally foot his bills in order for him to pursue further education.

In a post on his LinkedIn handle, Mawutor indicated that he was able to secure admission to study at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, in 2015 and 2016, but had to sit out due to a lack of financial support.

He said:

"I had paid my own school fees throughout senior High school cos my parents could not afford it. And I was catering to two of my younger siblings."

Source: Legit.ng