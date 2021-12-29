Governor Wike has opened up on how his family, including himself and his father, were charged for murder

The Rivers state governor said it was chieftaincy dispute in his community that led to the trumped up charge

Wike recalled that it was Emmanuel C. Ukala (SAN) who defended him and his family, leading to their acquittal

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has recounted how a chieftaincy dispute in his community led to the arrest and detention of his father, uncle, brothers, and himself.

The Rivers state governor added that he and others were charged for trumped-up murder, The Punch reported, citing a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

Governor Wike said he and his father were once arrested and charged for murder over a chieftaincy dispute in his community. Photo credit: Rivers State Government House

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Wike made the disclosure on Tuesday, December 28, at the 65th birthday party of Emmanuel C. Ukala (SAN) held in Port Harcourt.

How Ukala intervened

Governor Wike said it was the birthday celebrant, Ukala, who intervened and served as their lead counsel for him and his family to be discharged and acquitted during the chieftaincy ordeal.

His words:

“There was a time that the entire family was charged for murder. Every male was taken away. We only had women left in the house with children between the ages of one and five.

"As at that time, I was reading law at the then Rivers State University of Science and Technology, now Rivers State University."

Governor Wike noted that the legal luminary, in whose law firm he worked after leaving the Nigerian Law School, took his family’s ordeal very personal and gave his best to ensure that they got justice.

