An international passport makes it easy for a citizen of a particular country to be identified when travelling across international boundaries.

In the eyes of the international community, all international passports are seen as equal. But in reality, some international passports are stronger than others and even more desirable.

Many times, the respect or disrespect one gets at an international entry point depends on the passport one holds. This is the more reason why some international passports are more desirable than others.

International passports. Photo credit: Jeff Mccollough and Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

The list of the world's strongest and most desirable passports in 2022 has been released.

Legit.ng has compiled the list of the world's best passports as released by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners and shared on Instagram by @cnn.

Japanese and Singaporean Passports

The Japanese international passport tops the list of the strongest passports in the first quarter of 2022. Holding this passport will enable you to travel to 192 other countries without a visa.

The Singaporean passport is equally as strong as that of the Japanese. People holding this very desirable passport can also visit 192 other nations without having to hold a visa.

German and South Korean Passports

The German passport is a top of the mark one that is highly respected in Europe and other international destinations. With a German passport, one can hop on the plane and travel to other 190 nations without a visa.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with the German passport is the South Korean passport. With the passport, you will be granted entry into 190 nations without visa.

Finish, Italian, Luxembourg, Spanish passports

People holding passports issued by Finland and Italy can travel to 189 countries. The same thing with people holding passports from Luxembourg and Spain.

Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Sweden

Holding passports issued by Austria, Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Sweden equally confers high respect on the holders. The international passports of these five countries grant one entry into 188 countries without a visa.

Ireland and Portugal

Two other international passports possessing extensive power are the Irish and the Portuguese passports. People holding these passports can visit 187 countries without visa restrictions.

