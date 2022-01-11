The registration of new members is ongoing on Atheists in Kenya Society's official website and one is required to part with KSh 500 (N1800)

The society will provide members and their immediate families with a KSh 20,000 (N72k) medical cover and KSh 20,000 (N72k) in funeral expenses

The society also promises to provide members with legal assistance in the event of discrimination

In its mission to promote the growth and interaction of non-believers, Atheists in Kenya Society is currently recruiting new members.

In a notice seen by Legit.ng, the registration is ongoing on the society's official website and one is required to pay KSh 500 (N1800) annual membership fees.

Atheists in Kenya Society President Harrison Mumia Photo: Harrison Mumia

Source: Twitter

To register, one must be a Kenyan citizen above 18 years, who identifies self as an atheist, agnostic, free thinker, humanist or sceptic.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Benefits of registering

The Harrison Mumia-led society listed benefits extended to their registered new members.

They include:

1. The society will provide members and their immediate families, a spouse and children, with a KSh 20,000 (N72k) medical cover and KSh 20,000 (N72k) in funeral expenses.

All registered members will be required to donate KSh 100 (N360) for funeral expenses and medical expenses of affected members.

2. Members can request legal assistance in circumstances where they are discriminated, while they are writing a will or if they prefer to be cremated after death.

3. During weddings, birthdays, and baby showers, the society will provide gifts to the members and, in some cases, grace the celebrations.

4. The society will give members a discount of 25% on books, t-shirts and other promotional materials. A spot check by Legit.ng established that the society's branded tees and caps retail at KSh 2,200 (N8k).

5. Members will be given a priority for funding, sponsorship, and training that have been organised in partnership with other organisations.

6. Registered members will be allowed to vote during the society's Annual General Meetings (AGM).

How Nigerian mum dealt with son who turned atheist while schooling abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how a Nigerian mum had dealt with the son who turned atheist after being sent to school abroad.

According to the story shared by Instablog9ja, the young man's parents got wind of the development when he announced it to them in his 2nd year of schooling abroad.

His mother who is a deaconess in the church kept her cool about the matter and waited for her son's return for the holidays.

After the holidays, instead of ensuring he returns back to Italy for his studies, the woman enrolled him in Kaduna state polytechnic.

Source: Legit.ng