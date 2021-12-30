An alumnus of Mawuli Senior High School in Ho is in need of about GHc3,000 to pay his fees for admission

The boy named Selorm Aklika graduated with flying colours and gained an offer for admission at the St Francis College of Education

With just a few days to the deadline, the brilliant 18-year-old boy stands on the verge of losing out for lack of funds

Selorm Aklika, a brilliant boy who graduated from Mawuli Senior High School in the Volta Region is currently on the verge of losing his chance to pursue further studies.

The young man's brother named Godwin Aklika, revealed that they currently need about GHc3,000 (N200,800.49) to pay for admission fees for Selorm to enroll in St Francis College of Education, where he has already obtained an offer for admission.

Selorm obtained Social Studies (C4), Mathematics (B3), Integrated Science (C4), Elective Mathematics (B3), English Language (B3), Economic (C4), Geography (B3) and Government (A1).

Although he obtained such beautiful grades, Selorm's dream to further his education is hinged on support from the public or benevolent stakeholders.

As Godwin has revealed to Ghanain widely read new website,YEN.com.gh, Selorm's mother is a small-scale farmer who is unable to bear the financial requirements by herself and his father has passed on.

"Anyone with the heart to support can contact me (Selorm Aklika) to make their donations on 0556834896. This would mean the world to us and make my brother's dream come true. We can also be reached on 0548661595," he said.

