A Nigerian who lives in Canada is making so much effort to help others who wish to relocate abroad for studies

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi is committing his time and resources to help anyone who has the dream of relocating abroad but who lacks the funding for a passport

To mark his birthday, the kind has mobilised resources to pay for e-passport for a total of 60a Nigerian students who wish to study abroad

Dr. Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi has decided to use his birthday to put smiles on the lips of underprivileged students who wish to pursue further education abroad. The good samaritan has mobilised the sum of 2.1 million Naira which he is going to use to pay for e-passports for 60 beneficiaries.

The aim is to help students who need travel documents but who lack the money to pay for it. In an interview with Legit.ng, Dr Igbalajobi said he received 1,115 applications from Nigerians within 5 hours.

Dr Igbalajobi empowers many who wish to relocate abroad. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi

He however said only 60 highly qualified candidates were picked. His words:

"With the support of my friends, I raised the total sum of 2.1 million Naira to support 60 highly qualified prospective graduate school applicants to pay for their Nigerian-E passports. It is worthy to note that I receive a total of 1,115 applications within 5h for the funding."

Why I'm paying for passports for Nigerian students

When Legit.ng sought to, know why he had embarked on the project, he said his personal experience taught him that the inability to pay for a travel passport could be a serious barrier for students who want to relocate. He said the project was his own way of addressing the challenge. He said:

"Based on my conversation with most scholarship enthusiasts, the inability to process their Nigerian E-Passport due to financial constraint often discouraged them from applying for numerous scholarship and funding opportunities."

This is not the first he is helping out

This is not the first time that Dr Igbalajobi will be giving a helping hand to those who want to pursue their educational dreams outside Nigerian. He said he is passionate about creating an environment where everyone will have a chance. The man who is a postdoctoral research fellow at the Micheal Smith Laboratories, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Canada told Legit.ng:

"Inclusion for me is setting up a conducive ecosystem where everyone can grow, be heard, and be respected. In the last year, we have provided mentoring to over 30,000 highly qualified prospective undergraduate and graduate students and applicants for postdoctoral positions via virtual seminars and webinars, review of application packages such as curriculum vitae, statement of purpose e.t.c. resulting in more than 5,000 successful applications worth >$1 million."

