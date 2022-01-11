A single dad put his skill and vision to work after buying a double-deck bus because he couldn't afford a good house

The 42-year-old UK resident, Adam Collier, transformed the old bus into a tasteful home for him and his daughter

A video of the interior of the bus house showed it has air conditions, kitchen, restroom, bedrooms and other home parts obtainable in normal buildings

Adam Collier is the poster boy for the popular saying, ''when life gives you lemons, make a lemonade out of it.''

The single dad lacked the financial wherewithal to buy a good house and maximized a double-deck bus he could lay his hands upon.

It took him 5 years to complete Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Onrust! on YouTube

He acquired a bus in 2011

In a YouTube video showing the interior of the house, it is said that the 42-year-old came across a Neoplan ''Skyliner'' double-deck bus in 2011 which was put on sale and liked it.

The UK resident consequently acquired the bus after having it test-run by an expert and did a drawing on his computer of how he would want the 90-seater vehicle to look like.

And in the space of 5 years, he did it.

He did an overhaul of the bus

According to Chapchap, Adam who had lived in a bus during his childhood years was a carpenter by profession.

He removed the whole seats in the bus and turned it into a one-storey building-like structure.

On the ground floor, he put the kitchen while the upper deck is where the bedroom is located. He resides in the bus home with his young daughter named Devon.

Watch the video below:

Social media users hail the man's creativity

@namesake2000 wrote:

"Bravo ! what a wonderful job you have done . i was very impressed with the interior layout and end result , and thanks for including the floor plans especially so I could pause and take time to understand the interior , that was great, and including laurel and hardy , just a lovely touch."

@Felix thecleaner said:

"Awesome conversion! the only question I have is the v6 engine powerful enough? I would have liked a V8 with a little bit more ooomph! Love all the work that you did....returning to the engine, it looks like it's pretty good to work on when the flaps are raised/opened. Lastly, is it nice to drive!"

@Mustafa Stokely remarked:

"This video remains one of my go-to videos for inspiration and motivation, and you've done a great job in your conversion. (I want to do a similar conversion using a Leyland or a Bristol Lodekka bus.) Thank you for sharing it with us."

@Mike Snow thought:

"After working in the RV industry in Canada for over 16 years as a mechanic and service manager I have to say that the work you did is fantastic. Comparable with any of the Phaeton or Monaco busses I saw or worked on. WELL DONE!!"

