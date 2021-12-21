A little boy has provided funny content for many on Instagram as he gave a class presentation with a straight face

During his speech, he rushed through his words that social media users were at a loss on what he was saying

Though he later spoke in clear English Language to list the different parts of the body, many said he made them laugh

The video of a kid making what looks like a presentation in front of his class has stirred massive reactions on social media.

The boy started off by mumbling all his words together. It was hard to hear what he was saying in his introduction.

So much confidence

Some seconds after, his words became clearer and he started listing the major visible parts of the body like mouth, stomach, legs, and head.

Many people were amazed at the way he handled the microphone confidently. A caption layered on the clip shared by @codedblog said:

"This is how I will defend my project."

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

iamvivian_ngene said:

"Wahala Wetin be this na."

angie_uj said:

"Pls God dnt ever make me lack data in this Nigeria."

megadivanstyle_ said:

"The confidence for me."

okejemevivian said:

"Number 3, sutomak."

pharm_lukman said:

"Mr. Lecturer."

adefoworaadebayo said:

"All join."

Boy wowed people during his campaign

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a smart Nigerian kid, Kayode, amazed many people in a video shared on social media with his campaign speech for the role of a head boy in his school.

When Kayode greeted the proprietress and other staff members of the school by saying “I greet you not only a pleasant but a cordial good morning”, the whole crowd howled in praise.

The boy who identified himself as a visionary and aspiring inventor was never disturbed by people’s scream of joy at his marvellous public speaking, he remained confident.

He said:

“I don’t see me as better than you my friends. I just want to do the best I can for everyone, including listening to your ideas and carrying them out to the best of my ability.”

