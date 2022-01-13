A baby and a grandpa have served cool family goals in a viral video as they both used walkers in the same way

As the man moved, the toddler kept pace with him by the side as they seemed like two good friends

Many people who reacted to the video said both the man and the kid need help to do routine tasks

A funny video shared by @ladbible has shown a toddler and grandfather using walkers down the passage in a hospital.

While the man was moving with the aid, the kid also handled his. At a point, the man stopped to give approving nods to the baby.

Many people were amazed by a grandpa and child using walkers. Photo source: @ladbible

Baby looked so serious

People behind them found the whole show entertaining as they kept grinning at what the kid was doing with so much seriousness.

Nobody wanted to walk past them in order not to taint the special moment. Many social media users who reacted to the clip were amazed by it.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,200 comments with thousands of reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

emma.bxox said:

"@sheming4 this will be John with me next time we go willow."

sjon.scott said:

"And both needed their nappies changed."

ledassyaar said:

"Reality of life we born helpless we die helpless!! Stay humble always."

emma.bxox said:

xxlisaxxcampbellxx said:

"@jax1522 legit would have been my life at one point."

eidythomas said:

"This is so fricking adorable! Looking up at grandpa listening him talk & then continuing to walk side by side. I love this."

Baby mimicked grandma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a funny video showing a child imitating his grandma stirred massive reactions on the internet.

In a short clip shared by @diaryofanaijagirl on Instagram, the kid acted out the frail way his grandma walks.

Standing a bit far behind the woman, the boy cocked his legs to reflect a bowleg. He bent his upper body a little and wobbled like the grandma.

The video revealed that the boy learned and perfected the act in just three days of staying with the woman. The grandma caught him mimicking her walk steps.

Source: Legit.ng